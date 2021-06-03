Brewing Greenwash

Brewed up conservation? The concoction is greenwash.

It’s not too late for Ninkasi and other local breweries to switch to organic grains and hops. In fact, it’s a perfect time to put the soil back in the business ethic.

Consumers can play a big part in leveraging change. Ask for organic beer and also pledge to pay up to 50 percent more for future pleasures.

Until then, us farmers out amidst the valley agribusiness will continue to live with chemical fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides and pesticides; the real costs of nonorganic beer. It’s hard to brew true conservation out of the ingredients being currently used.

Kevin Jones

Eugene