Summer Guide Listings

THUR 6/3

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

KIDS/FAMILY

StoryWalks in Parks at Alton Baker Park & at Petersen Barn Community Ctr w/ Eugene Public Library. More info at Eugene-or.gov.

MUSIC

Tim McLaughlin’s Simple Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Acoustic Etouffee, 7pm, Beergarden.

FRI 6/4

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Free First Friday at the Museum, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

New Zone Art Gallery First Friday Art Walk, 5:30pm, 110 E. 11th Ave.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Anya Lecuyer Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

RIFFLE, 6pm, Pfeiffer Winery, Junction City. $5. Register at PfeifferWinery.com.

Daddy Rabbit, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Sweet n’ Juicy, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised), 7:30pm, Miller Theatre Complex (UO). Seating is first come, first served.

Enlarge LANE COUNTY FARMERS MARKET

SAT 6/5

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Young Men’s Ensemble & Boys Choir, 6pm, Broadway Streatery, East Broadway.

RDBS Membership Drive ft. Anni Piper, 6pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Sweet n’ Juicy, 7pm, Beergarden.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised), 7:30pm, Miller Theatre Complex (UO). Seating is first come, first served.

Now. Here. This. Reprise, Majestic Theatre (Corvallis), Majestic.org. $5-20.

SUN 6/6

ART/CRAFT

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 2pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

MON 6/7

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Rainbow Bookmarks, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 6/8

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing (drawing & painting from a live nude model), 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

MUSIC

Rooster’s Blues Jam, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

WED 6/9

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

Shelley James & Callan Coleman, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Holus Bolus, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THUR 6/10

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Miller Brothers Acoustic, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Holus Bolus, 7pm, Beergarden.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

FRI 6/11

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Kids Night Out: Father’s Day Gift, 6pm, Bob Keefer Ctr, Springfield.

MUSIC

Jo Anne Broh, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company, 907 W 3rd Ave.

Kelly Thibodeaux & Etouffee, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Lynnea Barry: Be-Bop-A-Lula Rockin’ through the ’50s, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

You, Me and Pete, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

SAT 6/12

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 2:30pm, Kesey Square.

The Jeanne Gregg Band, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

St. Clair Trio, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Sasquatch Duro (Gravel Cycling), near Oakridge, more info at MudSlingerEvents.com.

THEATER

ART by Yasmina Reza, 7:30pm, Oregon Contemporary Theatre. Tickets at OCTheatre.org.

SUN 6/13

ART/CRAFT

Explore Oregon, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Oregon – Where Past is Present, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

Eugene Vocal Arts: In Celebration of Women, 2:30pm, Hult Ctr. Ticket info at HultCenter.org.

Symphony Go!, Fifth Street Market Alley, 2:30pm.

MON 6/14

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Art Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

MUSIC

Symphony Go!, Petersen Barn Community Ctr., 6:30pm.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Kit: Keychains, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 6/15

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

MUSIC

Rooster’s Blues Jam, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Symphony Go!, Alton Baker Park, 6:30pm.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 6/16

GATHERINGS

Sunset Yoga, 5:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

Jazz & Variety w/ Paul Biondi & Gus Russell, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Rudolf Korv, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 6/17

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FILM

Springfilm: The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart live stream and discussion, 6:30pm. Info at 541-726-2238 or MRiddle@Springfield-or.gov.

MUSIC

The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

HipBillys, 7pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 6/18

ART/CRAFT

Be Here Now: A themed, open call show for Lane County Artists (thru 7/16), Maude Kerns Art Ctr.

Summer: Reflection of the Season (thru 7/31), White Lotus Gallery.

GATHERINGS

Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Little Wonders: Museum Fun for Preschoolers, 10:30-11:30am. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Choro in The Kitchen, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Corwin & Ruxton Trio, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

OUTDOORS

Tire Mountain Trail Hike in Westfir w/ Willamalane, 9am. More info at Willamalane.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, noon-8pm, Hayward Field, UO.

SAT 6/19

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Opal Whiteley History Tour w/ Steve Williamson, noon-2 pm, Dr. Snapp House, Cottage Grove. FREE-$10.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Faroe Rum, 6:30pm, The 3 Legged Pub & Brewhouse, Oakridge.

Cherry Hill, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

RUNNING

The Dam Marathon (marathon, half marathon,10k, 5k), 8am, Hills Creek Dam, Oakridge.

Silvan Ridge Winery Twilight 5, 6pm, Silvan Ridge Winery. $35

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 6/20

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 12:15-8pm, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 6/21

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Paper Bag Puppets, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

LITERARY ARTS

Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 3:30pm, Hayward Field, UO.

TUES 6/22

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

LITERARY ARTS

TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Transponder.Community.

MUSIC

Chamber Music Amici, 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 6/23

FILM

The Archaeology Channel International Film Festival (thru 6/27), The Shedd. More info at ArchaeologyChannel.org/festival.

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

Shelley James & Callan Coleman, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

John Shipe, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 6/24

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Summer Reading Kids Show: Red Yarn, 4pm, Eugene Public Library YouTube.

MUSIC

Gerry Rempel & Hamilton Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Skip Jones & Steve Arriola, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Chamber Music Amici, 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.org.

Jeremy Clark Pruitt, 7pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1:30pm, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 6/25

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Stories and S’mores, 6:30-8:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. $5-$6. More info at Willamalane.org.

MUSIC

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Greg Nestler Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

The Joanne Broh Band, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

Jeanne Gregg Band, 7:30 pm, The Public House, Springfield.

OBF Bach Listening Room: Matt Haimovitz, cello (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

Sisters Folk Festival, more info at SistersFolkFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 6/26

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

John Crain & Skip Jones, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Concrete Delta Trio, 6:30pm, Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub.

OBF: Poulenc Organ Concerto w/ organist Paul Jacobs (thru 7/3), OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Race Walk Trials, 9am-noon, downtown Springfield. $10-12.

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 9am, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 6/27

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

OBF: To the Distant Beloved w/ baritone Tyler Duncan (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, 1pm, Hayward Field, UO.

Eugene Emeralds vs. Vancouver Canadians, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 6/28

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Kit: Power of Plants, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

Summer On The Hill (summer camp for kids thru Aug. 20), more info at OakHillSchool.net.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Kit: Magnetic Poetry, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 6/29

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in June, 11am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

LITERARY ARTS

TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Transponder.Community.

MUSIC

OBF: Brandenburg Concertos 5 & 6 (thru July11), OregonBachFestival.org.

OBF: Lagrime Mie w/ tenor Nicholas Mulroy (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

WED 6/30

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

The AM, 7 pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THUR 7/1

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

OBF: Emerson String Quartet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

Curtis Selgado at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.

Tim McLaughlin’s Simple Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The AM, 7pm, Beergarden.

FRI 7/2

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Samantha Fish w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.

Jeanne Greg Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

El Borko, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

Inner Limits, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Pro Rodeo. Ticket info at EugeneProRodeo.com.

SAT 7/3

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Marc Broussard w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

An Evening w/ Ween, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

Gerry Rempel Trio, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

OBF: Lara Downes presents Phenomenal Women: Part 1 (Quiet Streets), thru 7/11, OregonBachFestival.org.

SUN 7/4

GATHERINGS

4th of 7/Celebration in Creswell. Info at CreswellChamber.com.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

MarchFourth w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.

MON 7/5

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Wall Hanging, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

MUSIC

Ghost-Note w/ guests at Waterfront Blues Festival, noon & 6pm. Tickets for in-person or streaming at WaterfrontBluesFest.com.

OBF: Bel Canto w/ Lawrence Brownlee (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

TUES 7/6

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

MUSIC

OBF: Lara Downes presents Phenomenal Women: Part 2 ( American Pioneers ), thru 7/11, OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 7/7

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

OBF: Counterpoint w/ Bach & Beethoven ft. Pyxis String Quartet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

Sounds Like Summer Concert in the Park, Left on Wilson, 6:30pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10.

Upstate Quartet, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 7/8

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

Barbara Healy Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Dear Mr. Henshaw, 7pm, Beergarden.

Dance Variations, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

OBF: Music of Hope and Resilience – Composers Symposium (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 7/9

GATHERINGS

Adult Craft Kit: Tissue Paper Flowers, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Dead Lee, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

Dylan Crawford, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

OBF: Chorales Through Time w/ Arcturus Quintet (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 7/10

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Fiction Fluency Fundamentals: Creativity and Emotionally Transformative Fiction, 1-5pm, WordCrafters.org. $749-849.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

John Crain & Skip Jones, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

OBF: Choral Wanderlust w/ UO Chamber Choir (thru 7/11), OregonBachFestival.org.

ZuhG duo, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 7/11

GATHERINGS

OCF Fair In The Clouds: A Virtual Event, all day, OregonCountryFair.org.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Fiction Fluency Fundamentals: Creativity and Emotionally Transformative Fiction, 9am-1pm, WordCrafters.org. $749-849.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

OBF: Nature’s Voice w/ Dunedin Consort & soprano Rowan Pierce, OregonBachFestival.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 7/12

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Science Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Kit: Rock Painting, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 7/13

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

WED 7/14

ART/CRAFT

Eugene Biennial Award Winners: One Year Later, Karin Clarke Gallery.

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

MUSIC

Sounds like Summer Concert: Fret Logic, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.

Jimmy Haggard, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THUR 7/15

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Vineyard Collective, 7pm, Beergarden.

FRI 7/16

GATHERINGS

Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.

MUSIC

CHORO in the Kitchen, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Honey Brown Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

Still Thinking, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THEATER

Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Free To Be You And Me (kids 8-12), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.

SAT 7/17

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

10th Annual Adkins Farm Blueberry Festival Blues & Brews, 10am-6pm, Adkins Blueberry Farm.

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Teddy Bear Picnic, 11am, location TBD. More info at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

Enlarge The Avett Brothers. Photo by Todd Cooper.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Avett Brothers, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 7pm, Kesey Square.

Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

THEATER

Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Free To Be You And Me (kids 8-12), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.

SUN 7/18

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

OUTDOORS/RECREATION

Flashlight Hike, 8:30pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. $5-6. More info at Willamalane.org.

MON 7/19

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Fairy Doors, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

LITERARY ARTS

Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.

TUES 7/20

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

LITERARY ARTS

TransPonder Book Club, 5-6pm, Online.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 7/21

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

GATHERINGS

Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ The Marshall Tucker Band, 7:30pm).

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

Storytime with Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

Sounds like Summer Concert: Wellington Drive, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.

Joanne Broh Trio, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 7/22

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FILM

OFAM: The 39 Steps (1935), The Shedd.

GATHERINGS

Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Big & Rich, 7:30pm).

MUSIC

OFAM: Rendezvous In Distant Climes w/ Siri Vik, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

Olum & Micah, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

SiMPLE, 7pm, Beergarden.

OFAM: Setting The Score (Opening Gala), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 7/23

FILM

OFAM: Casablanca (1942), 9:30am, The Shedd.

Sounds like Summer Movie: Raya and the Last Dragon, 7pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10.

GATHERINGS

Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Jefferson Starship, 7:30pm).

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

OFAM: Some Like It Hot (From Screen to Club), 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

Concrete Delta Trio, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Chasing Ebenezer, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

OFAM: As Time Goes By (Revisiting Casablanca), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 7/24

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

FILM

OFAM: Rear Window (1954), 9:30am, The Shedd.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Nelly, 7:30pm).

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows: The Sound of Film Noir, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

Rempel & Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

OFAM: Spellbound: Hitchcock’s music, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

Enlarge EUGENE EMERALDS. Photo Courtesy Eugene Emeralds

SUN 7/25

GATHERINGS

Lane County Fair. Times, admission prices and COVID protocols at LaneEventsCenter.org (music w/ Carly Pearce, 5:30pm).

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

Goo Goo Dolls, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

OFAM: ‘Round Midday, 4pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Hillsboro Hops, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 7/26

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Pinch Pots, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Kit: Pillows, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 7/27

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

Figure Drawing, 6-9pm, The Old Church. 3rd and Monroe. 3rd and Monroe.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

WED 7/28

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FILM

OFAM: Dr. No (1962), 9:30am, The Shedd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 1:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

OFAM: Community Sing-Along – Great Movie Songs from 1930-69, 1:30pm, The Shedd.

Sounds like Summer Concert: Blue Skies Big Band, 6pm, Island Park, Springfield. $8-10. More info at Willamalane.org.

David Gray – White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour, 6:30 pm, Edgefield.

OFAM: The Spy Who Loved Me (The music of espionage), 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

THUR 7/29

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FILM

OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows (1958), 9:30am, The Shedd.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 5:30-9pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MUSIC

OFAM: As Time Goes By: Revisiting Casablanca, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

Shipe & McLaughlin, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Rudolf Korv, 7pm, Beergarden.

OFAM: Elevator To The Gallows – The music of film noir, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

FRI 7/30

DANCE

Ballet in the Park w/ Ballet Fantastique, 5pm, Petersen Barn Community Ctr.

FILM

OFAM: La Strada (1954), 9:30am, The Shedd.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 5:30-9pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MUSIC

OFAM: The Spy Who Loved Me: The music of espionage, 1:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

Inner Limits, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Riffle, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

OFAM: Rendezvous in Distant Climes w/ Siri Vik, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Tickets at TheShedd.org.

THEATER

Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Godspell (kids 13-16), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.

SAT 7/31

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

FILM

OFAM: Some Like It Hot (1959), 9:30am, The Shedd.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Summer Institute 2021: The Meaning of the City, 8:30am-3:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

OFAM: Spellbound: Hitchcock’s music, 1:30pm, The Shedd.

Ramblin Robert & The Mckenzie Drifters, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

OFAM: Some Like It Hot: From Screen to Club, 7:30pm, The Shedd.

THEATER

Summer Stock Theatre w/ Pegasus Playhouse: Godspell (kids 13-16), 6:30 pm, Long Table Farm.

SUN 8/1

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MON 8/2

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Nature Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

Imagine That Summer Adventures (2-week creative arts & performance summer camps for children 7-13). More info at EugeneImagineThat.com.

TUES 8/3

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

The Emerald Art Center Presents the 2021 Dotty & Frank Light Family Summer Youth Art Camp (2-week arts camp for children 11-15). More info at EmeraldArtCenter.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 8/4

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 1:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

MUSIC

Fret Logic, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 8/5

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

Tim McLaughlin Trio SIMPLE, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Fox and Bones, 7pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 8/6

ART/CRAFT

From the Stave to the Dowel: Asian Hanging Scrolls (thru Sept. 18), White Lotus Gallery.

Visual Arts Week Kick-off at the First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm. More info at LaneArts.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Complicated, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Piano Bar Duo, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 8/7

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Children’s Celebration, 9am-noon, Island Park, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org.

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Wellington Drive, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 8/8

GATHERINGS

Night of a Million Stars, 8pm, Dorris Ranch, Springfield. More info at Willamalane.org. $8-10.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 8/9

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Art Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

LITERARY ARTS

Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Craft Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 8/10

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

WED 8/11

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

THUR 8/12

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

GATHERINGS

Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.

MUSIC

KMR jazz, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Rebelution, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

FRI 8/13

GATHERINGS

Adult Activity Kit: Plant Vegetables, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Miller Brothers Acoustic, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Noche Cultural – Mariachi, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

SAT 8/14

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

Pride Festival: Eugene-Springfield Pride in the Park, 11am-5pm, Alton Baker Park. More info at EugenePride.org.

Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

Virtual Lego Club w/ Springfield Public Library, 3:30pm, Springfield-or.libcal.com.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Foam Wonderland – Roaring Back 2021 Tour, 5pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.

Moulin Groove, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Doink!, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

SUN 8/15

GATHERINGS

Scandinavian Festival, Junction City. Times and COVID protocols at JuctionCityScandia.org.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

Sheryl Crow, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

MON 8/16

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids STEM Kit: Engineer It! 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 8/17

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

MUSIC

Primus – A Tribute To Kings w/ special guest Battles, 6pm, Edgefield.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 8/18

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30am, Eugene Public Library Facebook.

MUSIC

Primus w/ Battles, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

Breakers Yard, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield,.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 8/19

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

The Porch Band, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Elena Leona Project, 7pm, Beergarden.

Mini 4 Peaks Music Festival, Bend (thru Aug. 22). Streaming info at 4PeaksMusic.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 8/20

GATHERINGS

Willamette River Festival (locations throughout upper Willamette watershed & online). More info at WillametteRiverFest.org.

Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

JoAnne Broh, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

Greg Nestler Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

Acoustic Etouffee, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 8/21

DANCE

Planet Dance by Xcape Dance Studio, 6pm, Sheldon Community Ctr.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Old Dominion w/ Caitlyn Smith, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

Corwin Bolt & the Wingnuts, 7:30pm, Beergarden.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 8/22

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

RUNNING

2021 Butte to Butte, 8am, Eugene. Info & registration at ButtetoButte.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

MON 8/23

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Craft Kit: Fire Breathing Dragon, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

LITERARY ARTS

Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.

TEENS

Tween and Teen Craft Kit, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 8/24

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

WED 8/25

ART/CRAFT

Margaret Coe: Wild Places (thru Sept. 25), Karin Clarke Gallery.

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Storytime w/ Springfield Public Library, 10-10:30am, WhereMindsGrow.org.

Family Storytime in 7/and August, 11:30 am, Eugene Public Library Facebook page.

MUSIC

HipBillys, 7pm, The Public House, Springfield.

THUR 8/26

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

MUSIC

Glitterfox, 7pm, Beergarden.

FRI 8/27

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MUSIC

Geoffrey Mays, 6pm, Territorial Vineyards and Wine Company.

The Honey Brown Band, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

Glitterfox, 7:30pm, The Public House, Springfield.

SAT 8/28

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Stray Cast Improv, 10am, Kesey Square.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Fun in the Sun, 11am-4pm, Museum of Natural and Cultural History. RSVP at MNCH.UOregon.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Rebelution w/ line up TBA, 6pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.

THEATER

Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company presents Other Desert Cities, Majestic.org. $10 – $20.

SUN 8/29

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

Modest Mouse, 6pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

MON 8/30

KIDS/FAMILY

Kids Kit: Chalk Art, 10am, all Eugene Public Library locations.

TUES 8/31

ART/CRAFT

Artistic Encounters, noon-1pm, Kesey Square.

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

KIDS/FAMILY

In-person Family Storytime, 10:30am, Eugene Public Library. RSVP at Eugene-or.gov/library or 541-682-5450.

MUSIC

Chamber Music Amici (Once Upon A Time), 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.

WED 9/1

MUSIC

Chamber Music Amici (Once Upon A Time), 7pm, Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Ticket info at ChamberMusicAmici.

FRI 9/3

ART/CRAFT

Fiesta Cultural Kick-off at the First Friday ArtWalk, 5:30pm. More info at LaneArts.org.

MUSIC

Inner Limits, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

The Beach Boys, 7:30pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.

SAT 9/4

DANCE

Ballet in the Vineyard w/ Ballet Fantastique, 6pm, Silvan Ridge Winery. More info at BalletFantastique.org.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

SUN 9/5

DANCE

Ballet at The Vineyard w/ Ballet Fantastique, 6pm. More info at BalletFantastique.org.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MON 9/6

LITERARY ARTS

Rainbow Reads, 6-8pm, WordCrafters.org.

MUSIC

Death Cab for Cutie, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

Slyvan Esso – Shaking Out The Numb, Fall 2021 Tour w/ special guest SAMIA, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

RUNNING

Eugene Brews Cruise 5K, noon, Whiteaker Community Head Start Ctr. Register at Level32Racing.com.

TUES 9/7

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 9/8

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band, 6:30pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – By Request Tour, 6:30pm, Edgefield.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 9/9

LECTURES/CLASSES

Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 6-8:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MUSIC

The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

Future Islands w/ Hinds, 8pm, McDonald Theatre. Ticket info at McDonaldTheatre.com.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 9/10

GATHERINGS

Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 9am-8:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MUSIC

Louis The Child w/ special guest Jai Wolf, 6pm, Edgefield.

The Traceys, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05 pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SAT 9/11

ART/CRAFT

Art on the Amazon, 10am-4pm, Amazon Community Ctr.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

GATHERINGS

Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.

LECTURES/CLASSES

Education Conference: The Art of Learning, 8:30am-12:30pm, Gutenberg College. More info at Gutenberg.edu.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Chapwititi presents: The Sounds of Zimbabwean Marimba, 3pm, Kesey Square.

The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 9/12

GATHERINGS

Art and The Vineyard, Alton Baker Park. More info MKArtcenter.org.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

The Jazz Kings: What Will Be Will Be, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Everett Aquasox, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

TUES 9/14

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

WED 9/15

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

THUR 9/16

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

FRI 9/17

GATHERINGS

Friday Night Writes: Quarantine Edition, 6-9pm, WordCrafters.org. FREE-$15.

MUSIC

Steve Hale, 6:30pm, Silvan Ridge Winery.

The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugenes.

SAT 9/18

DANCE

Ballet on the Green w/ Ballet Fantastique, 5pm, Shadow Hills Country Club. More info at BalletFantastique.org.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

Eugene Springfield Youth Orchestra Music Ensemble, 2pm, Campbell Community Ctr.

Needtobreathe w/ Switchfoot & The New Respects, 6pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 7:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

SUN 9/19

DANCE

Ballet on the Green w/ Ballet Fantastique, 4pm, Shadow Hills Country Club. More info at BalletFantastique.org.

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

The Pajama Game, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SPECTATOR SPORTS

Eugene Emeralds vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 5:05pm, PK Park. Tickets at MiLB/Eugene.

TUES 9/21

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

THUR 9/23

MUSIC

Porter Robinson – Nurture Live North American Tour, 6:30pm, The Cuthbert Amphitheater. Ticket info at TheCuthbert.com.

FRI 9/24

MUSIC

Lord Huron w/ special guest Allison Ponthier, 6:30 pm, Edgefield.

The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SAT 9/25

FARMERS MARKETS

Lane County Farmers Market, 9am-3pm, 5th Ave. between High & Oak streets.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market, 10am-4pm, Park Blocks.

MUSIC

The Pajama Game, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

SUN 9/26

MARKETS

Whiteaker Community Market, 11am-4pm, 4th & Blair at Scobert Park.

MUSIC

The Pajama Game, 3pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.

Lord Huron w/ special guest Allison Ponthier, 7pm, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend.

TUES 9/28

FARMERS MARKETS

Tuesday Farmers Market, 10am-3pm, Park Blocks.

WED 9/29

MUSIC

Ruthie Foster, 7:30pm, The Shedd. Ticket info at TheShedd.org.