Crescent Stroll

The High Cascades are still plagued with snow and mosquitoes, so why not hike to a peak in the Old Cascades instead? These mile-high ancient volcano “foothills” are in their glory during July, when wildflowers spangle the sunny summits.

The alpine meadows of the Old Cascades are awash in color: purple larkspur, red paintbrush, yellow stonecrop and fuzzy cat’s ears. And, of course, there are views east to the snowbound Three Sisters.

Crowds have only discovered one Old Cascade peak — Iron Mountain, a crag towering above Tombstone Pass on South Santiam Highway 20. Two trails climb to the lookout platform atop Iron Mountain. Both start at a large, well-marked parking lot, half a mile west of Tombstone Pass, just off Hwy 20, on Forest Service Road 15.

The quickest route to the top of Iron Mountain goes straight up, crossing the highway and switchbacking steeply 2.1 miles to the top.

A prettier eight-mile loop to Iron Mountain ambles through Cone Peak’s flower meadows along the way. For this loop, start at the same Iron Mountain parking lot on Road 15, but take a trail east 0.8 miles to Tombstone Pass. Cross a gravel road, descend across Tombstone Prairie for 0.6 miles, cross Hwy 20, and then follow the Cone Peak Trail up to the meadows.

View of Crescent Lake from the summit of Crescent Mountain.

Want a less crowded hike? Crescent Mountain is a relatively undiscovered Old Cascades peak, but it boasts some of the grandest meadows anywhere. Mountain bikes are allowed on Crescent Mountain, but don’t dominate the path.

To find the Crescent Mountain trailhead from Eugene, drive up the McKenzie River Highway 126 past Clear Lake to the Hwy 20 junction, and turn left toward Albany for half a mile. Near milepost 71 turn right into the Lava Lake Sno-Park. Keep right through the parking area to paved Forest Service Road 2067. After one mile on this road, turn left on a gravel road, 508, for 0.7 miles to a large trailhead parking turnaround. No special parking permit is required.

The Crescent Mountain Trail starts by descending very gradually through an old, unburned forest where the ground is carpeted by bunchberry. This four-petaled white flower looks a lot like the blooms on dogwood trees, and is in fact a close relative. Just like dogwood, bunchberry blooms are replaced later in summer with a little cluster of inedible red berries.

After 1.3 miles the path crosses lovely, eight-foot-wide Maude Creek on a footbridge. A small meadow on the far shore makes a nice day-hike goal for children, who might prefer to play in the creek rather than climb a mountain.

After Maude Creek the trail starts that climb in earnest, gaining 2,100 feet of elevation. At the 2.7-mile mark the path emerges from dark woods into a steep meadow of bracken fern and blue lupine. Views open up to Cascade peaks from Mount Washington to the Three Sisters.

After a total of 3.7 miles, the trail enters a weather-gnarled stand of mountain hemlock and subalpine fir. The path clings to this forested ridgecrest all the way to the top.

A short spur trail to the right leads to the actual summit. Only a few boards remain of the wooden floor of Crescent Mountain’s old fire lookout tower. From the northern edge of the summit you can look down a cliff to Crescent Lake, curled within the curving mountain’s embrace.

For some of us, the wildflower meadows of the Old Cascades bring to mind the opening scene of The Sound of Music. On the return trip from Crescent Mountain’s summit, it’s tempting to run down the trail, hands and hair flying, in the crazy freedom of an alpine summer.

William L. Sullivan is the author of 27 books, including The Ship in the Ice and the updated 100 Hikes series for Oregon. Learn more at OregonHiking.com.

