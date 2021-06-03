Yes, Protests Ended The War

I am writing in support of Matthew Johnson’s letter (Letters 5/27) in praise of the article “50 Years Ago” (EW 5/13) and his taking to task the nonsensical conclusions of Christian Appy and “other historians.”

Johnson’s statement that “the anti-war movement didn’t end the war, surging negative public opinion did” presents a distinction without a difference. It stands as an example of the type of Newspeak circular reasoning double-talk against which we must always exert eternal vigilance, and I applaud Johnson for his exercise of the same.

Leo Muzzy

Eugene