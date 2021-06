The races are at each other’s throats with renewed vigor. Men and women continue to spit accusations of a need to dominate. And, as has been recently made evident in these very pages, the generation gap continues to be played out with mutual animosity.

Meanwhile, you can bet that the C. Montgomery Burns of the world are sitting up in their board rooms, rubbing their hands together with sly ophidian satisfaction and murmuring, “Excellent…”

Bill Smee

Eugene