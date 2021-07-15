Eugene Police Blocks 11th and Jefferson

On July 15, what initially began as a call of menacing with an armed weapon escalated to the Eugene Police Department blocking parts of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street in the Jefferson-Washington neighborhood.

At 9:15 am, Eugene police responded to a call of someone menacing with an armed weapon, EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin tells Eugene Weekly.

At 1 pm, police were trying to contact him, McLaughlin says.

At the 1100 block of Jefferson, EPD had several police officers present, Eugene-Springfield Fire Department officials, a drone flying overhead and a BearCat.

At 2:27 pm, many people in the area of the 1100 block of Jefferson received an emergency alert on their phones, saying to shelter in place.

About an hour later, McLaughlin sent a press release to media outlets, saying the suspect has barricaded himself and won’t respond to calls from the Eugene police. McLaughlin says police have the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team on site to “provide enhanced safety contacting the person, who potentially has access to firearms.”

The BearCat on location was being used to help some apartment residents exit the area, she adds.

A BearCat was used in 2015 when Eugene police responded to the crisis call for Oregon Army National Guard veteran Brian Babb. Babb, who had PTSD, had fired a firearm in his house and called his therapist to say he had 9mm against his head. EPD responded to the therapist’s call with several squad cars and the BearCat armored vehicle. EPD Officer Will Stutesman shot and killed Babb from the turret of the BearCat.

At 6:20 pm, McLaughlin says the standoff was resolved without police using force on the individual, adding that there is no threat to the neighbors. But there is still an ongoing investigation.

