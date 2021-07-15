As the summer brings back the ability to meet without masks and soak in the heat, the WOW Hall wants to welcome the community back with a free outdoor event. Presented by Eugene’s Community Center for the Performing Arts, the WOW Hall Acoustic Picnic is open to the public and an event for all ages. Just as a traditional picnic, guests are welcome to bring packed lunches or purchase from the food vendors available onsite. Performers at this event include Laura Kemp Trio, Sugar Pine, Kef, Eric Richardson, Mood Area 52, and Dylan and Anthony. Kemp has been voted a local singer-songwriter favorite, with jazz, bluegrass and folk influences. Her trio has Jeremy Wegner and Sean Peterson contributing a multitude of instruments and vocals. Eugene-Springfield NAACP executive director Richardson is also a jazz musician, carrying on his father’s Black Arts Movement jazz legacy. The Sugar Pine band features instruments such as the fiddle, dobro, mandolin, upright bass and guitar. Their music pays homage to classic bluegrass instrumentals as well as original compositions by band leader Gabe Schliffer. The band Mood Area 52 (pictured) draws influence from Latin and instrumental art music. Starting as a Piazzolla-inspired neo-tango ensemble, they have since incorporated Golden Age Tango, lounge, electronica and more.

WOW Hall Acoustic Picnic is 1 to 7 pm Sunday, July 18, in the parking lot behind the WOW Hall, 8th and Lincoln. FREE.