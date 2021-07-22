After a year away, the annual Oregon Festival of American Music is back! Since 1992, OFAM has celebrated classic American music created between the 1920s and 1960s. The two-week festival kicks off Thursday, July 22, with a matinee concert, Rendezvous: In foreign climes, at Jaqua Concert Hall, and an opening gala, Setting the Score, at 7:30 pm, also at Jaqua Concert Hall. In between concert showings, the festival includes films and talks held in the Sheffer Recital Hall. In honor of the 30th annual festival, an anniversary dinner will be held Thursday, July 22, at 5:30 pm, with tickets $40 for adults and $35 for children. On Sunday, July 25, a special jazz party, ‘Round Midday, is 4 pm at Jaqua Concert Hall, cabaret formation.

Tickets for the 10-day celebration can be purchased at The Shedd’s ticket office or at TheShedd.org. Discounts are available for students or groups; films and talks are FREE. With plenty of events to attend, grab an aesthete to enjoy classic American contemplation with.