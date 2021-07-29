Another heat wave comes late this week, but don’t fret — Ballet Fantastique comes to the rescue with the first of its sizzling summer outdoor performances in the shady areas of the Petersen Barn Community Center. For the young and young at heart, BFAN will put on storybook excerpts from Cinderella: A Rock Opera Ballet and Aladdin, as well as Tales of Beatrix Potter, all with the modern touch that only BFAN can bring. Also, now that it seems like it can have a season, BFAN will offer a preview of its upcoming 2021-22 season and a mini dance class for kids. Bring a blanket and relax. All ages are welcome and encouraged.

Ballet Fantastique performs its Ballet in the Park at 5 pm Friday, July 30 at the Petersen Barn Community Center, 870 Berntzen Road. FREE. BFAN also has performances lined up Sept. 4 at Silvan Ridge Winery and Sept. 18-19 at Shadow Hills Country Club. Ticket information for those performances is at BalletFantastique.org.