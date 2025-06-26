From Pros to Amateur Dancers

Who decides who can dance or who performs? It’s you — you should be the one to decide if you want to dance or perform in front of the crowd. But what if you never danced before? Rebelle Movement welcomes everyone between the ages of 18 to 80 — although 25 to 50 tends to be the popular group. That’s all the requirements for taking Rebelle Movement’s dance classes as long as you have the passion for it. Rebelle Movement is a dance studio founded by Lou Moulder, welcoming adult dancers from all levels to get moving with ballet, tap, Burlesque and more. “You can just tell that they want to be here,” Moulder says. She enjoys teaching the adults as they tend to be more motivated and invested. She says that the studio is also a community where students can chat about their lives and support each other. This Saturday, June 28, student dancers from Rebelle Movement perform on stage alongside other adult dancers from Elite Dance Company, Eugene Bhangra, Boom! Dance Studio and Fermata Ballet Collective in the Rebelle Summer Soiree. “We are really trying to represent what’s available for adults in dance,” Moulder says. Oregon Contemporary Theatre hosts the event, and the audience will surround the stage on three sides to make it more intimate, Moulder says.

Rebelle Summer Soiree is 7:30 pm on Saturday, June 28, at Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 West Broadway. Tickets are $28 for adults and $24 for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at OCTheatre.org.

