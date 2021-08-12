Chasing Time by Paula Goodbar.

It has been more than a year since art lovers have been able to gather for the Springfield 2nd Friday Art Walk. The wait is now over. The Art Walk is back, and it’s time to enjoy beauty — COVID safe. Downtown venues will open this Friday to host artists whose talents range from fused glass (Anita Olsen), digital light brush (David Becker) and mixed media (Ellen Gabehart). Among the eight locations for the Art Walk is the Emerald Art Center, where Paula Goodbar’s Illusional Behavior (A Surreal Escape from Reality) will be shown. The show, according to a press release, “was created within the last 18 months, providing necessary art therapy needed from the chaos of the last two years.” Goodbar — who in early 2020 was selected to participate in the “31 Women Artists” show in Sedona, Arizona — drew inspiration from dreams, meditations and world conditions that found their way onto the digital canvas. Also showing at EAC is work from students of the Light’s Summer Art Camp as well as work from EAC members.

The Springfield 2nd Friday Art Walk with host Bayne Gardner is 5 pm to 8 pm Friday, Aug. 13, at eight locations along Main Street in downtown Springfield. More information can be found at EmeraldArtCenter.org.