A Feast of Photos for the Eyes

The stack of photos were high — 88 entries all together for nine jurors to sift through. In the end, 60 pieces were selected, and the 35th Annual PhotoZone Juried Show is off and running through August 1 at Emerald Art Center. A total of 40 photographers will have their work shown at the exhibit, including 22 who won Judges’ Choice Awards. The top winner this year is Eugene photographer Jon Meyers for his photo “Peruvian Sunset.” Second place is Eugene resident Katsuyuki Shibata for his photo “Koi Pond Dream,” and third place is another Eugene resident, Alex Morley, for his photo “Great Blue Heron in Fog.” Also on exhibit is the photography work of two members of Emerald Art Center — Barbora Bakalarova and Jay Tavris. Bakalarova’s Beauty Hath No Name exhibit is a collection of photographic images that ponder the notion of beauty, its layers and familiarity as well as discovery and ambiguity through the uncommon. Tavris’ exhibit consists of photographs of animals indigenous to the Eugene/Springfield area such as otters, beavers, raptors, hummingbirds and mink, and will also display some animals from Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons National Parks and the Orlando, Florida, Wetlands.

The 35th Annual PhotoZone Juried Show, along with featured art from Babora Bakalarova and Jay Tavris, continues through August 1 at Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street, Springfield. A reception in conjunction with the Springfield Second Friday Art Walk is 5 pm to 7:30 pm Friday, July 11, at Emerald Art Center. Gallery hours during the week are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Free. More information about PhotoZone Gallery is at PhotoZoneGallery.com.

