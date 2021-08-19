The Virus Must Be A Democrat

According to the CDC and other reliable sources, incidences of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing in direct proportion to inoculation levels. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, communities of progressive, left-leaning, Democratic people (think Oregon, California, Washington, New York) are far more likely to be vaccinated than right-leaning conservative anti-vaccination Republican folks (think Texas, Florida, Mississippi). If these trends continue into the future, it bodes well for our democratic system of governance. You can’t vote from the grave.

Tom Arnold

Eugene