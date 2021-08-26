Questionable City Planning

Here’s a short quiz in light of the discussion referencing “Housing For the Rich” (8/12):

a) Developers are champing at the bit to build affordable housing in upzoned neighborhoods.

b) Even if developers build higher-end housing on upzoned lots, the invisible hand of the market will make affordable housing appear somewhere else.

c) Backyards, trees and gardens are highly overrated.

d) None of the above.

As a 30-year resident of the West Side, I find (d) is the only reasonable answer.

John Russial

Eugene

EW received many letters in response to Paul Conte’s Viewpoint. You can find more at EugeneWeekly.com.