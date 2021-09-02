Anti-Vaxxers Are Keeping Us Locked Down

Some people think it is an infringement on their constitutional rights to ask them to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Do they feel the same way about being told to stop at stop signs and red traffic lights and to drive on the right hand side of the road, not down the middle?

These people tend to use the one in a million horror story they read about on social media to disprove the fact that we are all a million times safer getting vaccinated and wearing a mask than not. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has noticed that the people who make the most noise about opening up and getting back to normal are the ones whose anti-mask, anti-vax behavior makes getting back to normal impossible.

Dave Crockett

Eugene