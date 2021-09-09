“Gonna take a sentimental journey…” croons the rich, resounding voice of Doris Day in the 1945 ballad “Sentimental Journey.” A sentimental journey is just what you can expect at What Will Be Will Be: A Tribute to Doris Day. This celebratory performance, featuring Eugene singer Shirley Andress, runs Thursday, Sept. 9, Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts in Eugene and Friday, Sept. 10 at LaSells Stewart Center in Corvallis. Masks will be required and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within three days of entry. Andress, a graduate of University of Oregon’s Music Education program, will lead the Emerald City Jazz Kings in a series of Day’s timeless songs, from yearning ballads like “Secret Love” to the playful jazz tunes “It’s A Great Feeling” and “I May Be Wrong.”

“What Will Be Will Be: A Tribute to Doris Day,” is 7:30 pm Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 11, and 3 pm Sunday, Sept. 12 at at The Shedd, 868 High Street. Tickets $22-32. The performance at the LaSells Stewart Center is 7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 10 in Corvallis. Youth free Sept. 9 through11, students free Sept. 12. More details at TheShedd.org/WhatWillBeWillBe. — Jenna Comstock