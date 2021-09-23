A Source For All Those Native Plants

As a long-time volunteer with The Friends of Buford Park and Mount Pisgah Native Plant Nursery, and in response to Rachel Foster’s call for gardening with natives (“Now’s the Time For Natives,” EW 9/16), I want to let your readers know that the nursery offers a spring and a fall plant sale to the public each year. This fall’s sale will be next month; check our website. We grow and offer for sale every native plant mentioned in her article. Even if you are not looking to buy, you are welcome to volunteer on Tuesdays or Thursdays or some Saturdays. The nursery is a short walk up the road from the north parking lot, if you are just curious.

Maradee Girt

Eugene