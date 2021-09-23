Lane Law Library Losing Leader

Sue Ludington is leaving her post as Lane County Law Librarian, and a lot of people, including me, will miss her. She has been the leader, even a cheerleader, for the library for the past three and a half years.

Think the one public law library in Lane County is just for lawyers? You’re wrong. True, accountants, private investigators and lawyers use the library, but the big increase is public users. Ludington has done everything she could to expand services to the general public. Access to justice is what the library is about — for all of us in this community.

I’m glad Ludington is moving closer to her family, but her legacy at Lane County’s one public law library is a living legacy.

Hats off to Ludington and the Lane County Law Library!

C. Peter Sorenson

Attorney at Law

Eugene