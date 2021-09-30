Best We Talk To The Unvaccinated

Regarding the “People Have a Right To Be Angry” letter (EW 9/23): Sure that means the unvaccinated have the right to be angry, too. Timothy Gardner should just go and argue while the rest of us try to engage the unconvinced, ask questions, empathize and try to help them see a reasonable solution to their problems.

Regarding EW stepping into the breach, I heartily agree, and I challenge Rick Mowday (Letters, 9/23) and all those who agree that the RG sucks and the EW is our only hope to donate $50 as I just did.

Stephen Cole

Eugene

Editor’s note: Thank you!