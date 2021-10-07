Check Out The Library’s Service Cuts

Yes, I know there is a pandemic. I know that our climate is going down through a sieve — or is it a funnel? I know that nothing important gets passed through the constipation of Congress. But does all this require the constriction of library services? Shorter hours? Closure on Sundays? Closed drop boxes after hours?

Could there not still be an annual book sale, if patrons were masked? What happened to the library I knew and loved after moving to Eugene? Other questions, too numerous to mention.

No, maybe this city cannot be saved, after all.

Patricia Spicer

Eugene