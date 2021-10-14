Don’t mourn the dead. Celebrate the departed on Día de los Muertos. It is a joyful celebration, primarily among people of Mexican heritage on the first two days of November, and the Maude Kerns Art Center will showcase the holiday with colorful art during its annual three-week Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Exhibit. Día de los Muertos is associated with All Saints Day in the Catholic Church and other religious denominations, but it is far less solemn. Not only is there vibrant art, but there are home altars called ofrendas with favorite foods and beverages of the departed. And don’t limit yourself to the dead. Día de los Muertos tradition also embraces light-hearted and often irreverent verses in the form of mock epitaphs dedicated to living friends and acquaintances, a literary form in Mexico known as calaveras literarias. Let there be no sorrow. Celebrate Día de los Muertos.

The 28th annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Exhibit is at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue from Oct. 15 through Nov. 5. It can also be viewed online at MKArtCenter.org.