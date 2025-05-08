The Past, Present and Future of Indigiqueer People

Learn more about queer Indigenous culture at the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History with its latest exhibit, Transgressors. Opening May 15, Transgressors is an exhibition curated by Anthony Hudson and Felix Furby, who are both Indigenous and queer. “It goes a little beyond what a normal art exhibit might be and talks more about the artists, their background and how they identify as both Indigenous and queer people,” says Lexie Briggs, marketing and communication specialist for the museum. The exhibit will feature several Indigenous artists, many of whom are from Oregon. On Thursday, May 15, Furby will give remarks about the meanings behind the event and its importance at 6 pm. The purpose of this exhibit is to explore the past and future of queer Indigenous ancestors through artistic expression. The art is mostly static, featuring paintings, carvings and sculptures — however there will be a video shown as well.

The Transgressors opening reception is 6 pm Thursday, May 15, and the exhibit is on view starting May 16 at the UO Museum of Natural and Cultural History, 1680 East 15th Avenue. General admission is $6 for adults and $12 for a family of two adults and up to four children. Any child two and under is free.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert (Coming Soon)

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings