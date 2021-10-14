The Key Is To Care For One Another

As a 92-year-old retired RN, I am grateful to be able to support my local church, welcoming all persons; Church Women United working to find homes for the homeless; and my neighborhood that has had for many years a Disaster Readiness Among Neighbors Plan.

All of these are essential, but my passion is to save our planet home and provide health care for all persons. I believe that these long-range efforts will bring our divided population together. No longer will we have folks ill and homeless or divided by color, rich or poor, red or blue; we’ll be caring for each other, our U.S.and our world home.

Shirley Kingsbury

Eugene