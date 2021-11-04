The 4J Board Must Pull Together

Thanks to the Weekly for tracking the Eugene 4J School Board. What a difficult year! The transparency on the school board article (10/28) was terribly helpful.

After a career in nonprofit organizations working with many, many boards of directors, I know how important it is for a board to work together, to have focus and to table their individual agendas and focus on the common good. In this case it is the welfare of our community’s kids.

I hope our school board will focus on children’s mental health, equity for children who have been marginalized and helping kids catch up. To do this the board, community and staff have to pull together.

Thank you to board Chair Judy Newman and Vice Chair Martina Shabram for caring, committed leadership.

Priscilla Gould

Eugene