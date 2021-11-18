EW Is Out Of Touch With The Community

Your Thursday edition paper was published on Veterans Day this year. I saw only two references to Veterans Day, and they were both in ads for pot stores. Are you really that out of touch with your readership? Sadly, it seems that your focus is only on extremist views and issues, which is what will keep the Weekly from being viewed as real journalism and it never being taken seriously in the community.

Don French

Eugene

Editor’s note: We are taken very seriously (we base this partially on our very engaged letters section), but, yes, should have acknowledged Veterans Day.