Schools Aren’t Teaching CRT

Good education opens minds, doesn’t close them. Although American public schools may have a spotty past, in general the goals have been to offer students the opportunity to learn reading, writing and arithmetic to give kids adequate skills to make a living one day.

In this, the effort has often failed in spite of many dedicated teachers. Schools now inherit the need to offer meals as well as protect students from active shooters. And no one goes into teaching for the low pay. Most teachers want to help. To say that schools are teaching “Critical Race Theory” is simply untrue. CRT is a law term from academia. While telling the truth is not a conspiracy, creating a false argument deliberately to hijack attention really is.

Deb Huntley

Eugene