Tell City Leaders: No More Fossil Fuel

Attendees of the Conference of Parties (COP) 26 in Glasgow, Scotland tackled international agreements to limit climate disruption. Whether COP26 will result in substantive, socially just, enforceable change, remains to be seen. However, locally, our city has within its grasp a real opportunity to contribute to limiting climate impacts by mandating that all new structures be built with 100 percent clean electricity. This means no new fossil fuel infrastructure, specifically, natural gas infrastructure.

Please let your City Council representatives know your views on this urgent matter. You can find your representative here: Eugene-Or.Gov/532/Find-Your-Ward.

Laurie Ehlhardt Powell

Eugene