She was last in Eugene in 2019, before the pandemic, and she brought in a full house. The acclaimed Texas-based Tish Hinojosa returns to Eugene for her third benefit concert, this time at WOW Hall, to play her flavored brand of Southwest folk music fusing English and Spanish. The concert is a benefit for Centro Latino Americano, Downtown Languages and Huerto de la Familia, and the big news is that the three Lane County culturally specific service providers are working on a merger that David Sáez, co-executive director of Centro Latino Americano, says could be completed early next year. “We have slowly brought this out,” Sáez says. “We’re talking about it as a collaborative.” The pandemic slowed the momentum of a merger, Sáez notes, but the pandemic also has seen Centro Latino Americano work at gaining vaccine access and rent assistance to Latino families in the area. “We have really stepped up,” Sáez says, and after COVID forced a cancellation of last year’s benefit concert, he adds that this year’s event is “a great way to get the word out about our work.”

Tish Hinojosa and her trio perform 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 20 at WOW Hall, 291 W. 8th Ave. in a benefit concert for Centro Latino Americano, Downtown Languages and Huerto de la Familia. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at WOWhall.org. Hinojosa also will perform a free afternoon concert — 2 to 3 pm — for families at WOW Hall. The concerts are part of Fiesta Cultural.