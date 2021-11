Any mention of Veterans Day should include data like: Since 9/11, 30,000 vets have committed suicide, and there are currently 40,000 vets living on the streets. Memorial Day is about vets who have died, Veterans Day should do more than say, “Thank you for your service.” Vets should be tracked for their PTSD, and the Veterans Administration should reach out to help those forgotten by the system, before they’re only remembered as an afterthought.

Stephen Cole

Eugene