DeFazio Enjoyed Congressional Pay And Benefits

I’ve read how much Rep. Peter DeFazio should be appreciated for the benefits he brought to all Americans. Well, he sure enjoyed plenty of benefits himself, including a salary far above a living wage, generous time off from work, universal medical benefits for himself and his congressional cohort and an excellent pension.

All those benefits he voted to give himself. Too bad over his long career he couldn’t get around to voting to give us the benefits he enjoys: a living wage, relaxed working conditions, free universal health care and an adequate pension. I say, good riddance to DeFazio and all his compatriots who refuse to give us the benefits they enjoy, at our expense, as taxpayers.

Trisha Driscoll

Eugene

Editor’s note: As of the end of 2019, Rep. DeFazio had contributed $380,421 of after-tax congressional salary toward 278 scholarships and debt reduction for Oregon students.