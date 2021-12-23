Vintage ’60s and ’70s soul — feel good music — comes to the Hult Center Dec. 28 with the Seattle-based Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Lamarr, who had played drums and trumpet, picked up the intricacies of the organ quickly at age 22 by observing Joe Doria, a nationally known organist-keyboardist who also is from Seattle. Lamarr’s trio, founded in 2015 and known as DLO3, has released a pair of albums and have played at festivals, including the Detroit and Monterey jazz festivals. Joining Lamarr on stage is guitarist Jimmy James and drummer Daniel “Vanilla” Weiss. The trio, one critic notes, plays with a “magnetic swagger that won’t let go.”

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio performs 7:30 pm Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Hult Center’s Soreng Theater, part of the Hult’s ongoing 10×10 series. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org.