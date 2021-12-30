Free Health Care

Volunteers In Medicine Clinic (VIM) has been providing free primary and behavioral health care to low-income, medically underserved adults in Lane County since 2001. VIM’s services include an on-site Charitable Pharmacy, some specialty providers, a Diabetes Education and Management Program and an external referral program that connects patients with area specialists who provide services at little or no cost. One-third of VIM patients are Spanish-speaking, and we have on-site medical interpreters to assure Latinx patients feel welcome and understood during clinic and telehealth visits. VIM does not inquire about documentation status. Website: VIM-clinic.org. 2260 Marcola Road, Springfield.

Alice Tallmadge

Eugene