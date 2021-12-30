Saving The Earth

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Earth Stewards Committee, along with Interfaith EarthKeepers (InterfaithEarthKeepers.org), has joined forces with McKenzie River Trust and Long Tom Watershed Council to set up the Earth Care Interfaith Fund — Conserving and Restoring Our Local Watersheds. Money donated to these two organizations is used to help restore the environment, including the McKenzie River fire area. The areas managed by these two organizations are important in maintaining healthy watersheds, including our drinking water supply.

Donations are divided equally between the two organizations. Make donations at Longtom.org/donate/EarthCareFund or McKenzieRiver.org/get-involved/earth-care-interfaith-fund.

Katharine Hunt

Betsy Halpern

St. Mary’s Earth Stewards Committee and Eugene/Springfield Interfaith EarthKeepers