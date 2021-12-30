Starry-Eyed Covid Analysis

Does your astrological sign influence your willingness to be vaccinated? Harpers Magazine, Jan. 22 issue, ran a chart from an October 2021 analysis of COVID-19 immunizations from Salt Lake County Health Department filtered by astrological sign. Leo and Aquarius were at the top, and Virgo and Scorpios lagged.

Now lots of factors could affect this — the basketball team’s success, the decline of salt on the lake, or energy from the Wasatch Range. Probably only Rob Brezsny could enlighten. Lane County Health could pull similar data for Lane County, which may lead to constructive conversations around commonality of interest in astrology, thus bridging a divide rather than creating further divisions. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.

Vern Arne

Eugene