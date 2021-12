Hearts for Hospice is a resale shop that sells clothing, housewares, home décor, medical equipment and more. Powered by volunteers, all profits go to support local hospice organizations in the form of grants.

Shop the collection of unique treasures 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday at 444 Main Street, Springfield.

You can support this local shop by donating, shopping or volunteering: HeartsForHospiceOregon.org

Ashley Atkinson

Hearts for Hospice