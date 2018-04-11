Needles ‘n’ Pins

Leo London

When Leo London is sad, he plays guitar — and it suits him well.

The Eugene native and member of Portland indie pop traditionalists The Domestics (currently on a break) has released Needle Exchange in The Stars.

The album finds the songwriter at his most personal, exploring more acoustic guitar than usual from the keyboardist. The piano isn’t completely gone, such as on devastating album-opener “Born Again and Again,” and throughout, London continues to grow confident in his point of view as a classic pop songwriter along the lines of Brian Wilson, John Lennon and Ray Davies.

The vulnerable tone, references to Portland, and minimalist pop atmosphere will also inevitably draw comparisons to Elliott Smith. Needle Exchange in the Stars was mixed by Eugene’s Justin King and is available through all major streaming services.