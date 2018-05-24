• If you’re a fan of the soccer scene, Eugene has two quality teams playing this summer. The next home match for Lane United FC, the men’s team, is 7 pm Friday, June 1, against the Portland Timbers U23 in Les Schwab sports park in the Willamalane complex on the edge of Springfield. Eugene Timbers FC Azul of the Women’s Premier Soccer League plays at home next 5 pm June 3, against Western Timbers at the South Eugene High School field. It’s a great way to sit in the sun and watch two hours of the beautiful game that’s booming in Oregon. We hear that 30,000 fans are lined up for season tickets to the Portland Timbers.

• Overall the mainstream media has gotten it right when it comes to the May 19 cougar attack in Washington state that killed one cyclist and injured another: Cougar attacks are rare. Don’t freak out when a cougar is spotted near Lane Community College or in south Eugene. The Washington cougar had “something wrong with it,” as the King County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press, and was emaciated. While the mountain bikers originally did the right thing — stood still and made loud noises — sadly, the cyclist who was killed later did what you should not do by running away and triggering the cat’s predatory drive. Let’s hope this unusual attack doesn’t stir up those who want to trophy hunt or just wipe out our big cats.

• After the shooting that killed 10 and injured at least 10 more at Houston’s Santa Fe High School, Texas state Rep. Gene Wu tweeted, “Y’all been sending thoughts and prayers for two freaking decades now. Time to try something new.” And as we look at the anniversary of the Thurston High Shooting, two decades ago May 21, we agree.

• “Medicare for all? How does the U.S. get to universal healthcare?” was the familiar question asked at the May 18 City Club of Eugene by two terrific speakers: Theodore Marmor, emeritus professor of public policy at Yale, and Kieke Okma, visiting professor at McGill University in Canada. After they laid out the need and the dismal comparisons of the U.S. with the rest of the Western world, the obvious answers emerged. We need continued collective action from the grassroots so elected leaders will fight for universal health care. Sounds tough in this political climate, but it was clear from the meeting that local activists are not giving up the fight.

• Lane Arts Council’s First Friday Artwalk on June 1 will be hosted by Oregon Bach Festival Executive Director Janelle McCoy, promoting the summer fest that runs June 29 through July 14. McCoy hasn’t been seen a lot in public since last August’s firing she helped orchestrate of popular OBF Artistic Director Matthew Halls. Music fans may want to turn out for First Friday and enjoy the art.