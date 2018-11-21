Criminal Negligence

Last week, I completed a day of community service as part of a conviction. We went to the dump to dig trenches and move and cover garbage. One of the piles we had to deal with contained bags, many punctured, with warning labels that these contained asbestos.

We were given gloves to wear but not facemasks or any other protective wear. The bags said to avoid moving in a manner to kick up dust and agitate the asbestos fibers, while we were instructed to throw and move these bags around.

Maybe it’s just me, but this seems like blatant disregard for our health and safety.

Anonymous, Eugene

Editor’s note: EW only prints submissions anonymously if the writer has a concern about personal or family safety or job security.