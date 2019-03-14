Lane County spray schedule

• Roseburg Resources, 541-679-3311, plans to aerial and ground spray herbicides on 214.3 acres near Siuslaw River and Battle Creek roads. See ODF notification 2019-781-02594, call Eric Brekstad at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Lone Rock Timber Investments 1, 541-673-0141, plans to hire Western Helicopter Services, 503-538-9469, to aerially spray clopyralid, sulfometuron methyl and/or Crosshair on 91.8 acres near Gilkey Creek north of Camp Creek Road. See ODF notification 2019-771-02097, call Brian Dally at 541-726-3588 with questions.

• Weyerhaeuser, 541-744-4600, plans to aerially spray 1,935 acres mostly southeast of Cottage Grove Lake and 2,270.5 acres in the greater Dorena Lake area and 64.7 acres near Tall Timber Road with 2,4-D, atrazine, clopyralid, glyphosate and/or hexazinone. See ODF notifications 2019-771-02531, 2019-771-02546 and 2019-771-02554 call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 with questions.

Weyerhaeuser also plans to aerially spray 219.4 acres near Sisulaw River Road and Bottle Creek and 46.1 acres near South Fork Siuslaw River with the same chemicals listed above. See ODF notifications 2019-781-02342 and 2019-781-02440, call Eric Brekstad or Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

• Seneca Jones Timber Company, 541-689-1011, plans to hire Wilbur Ellis, 360-262-3197, to aerially spray 2,4-D, atrazine, clopyralid, glyphosate, hexazinone, sulfometuron methyl and/or Crosshair on 48.2 acres north of the McKenzie Hwy, 121.5 acres near the southern end of Hills Creek Reservoir, 41.2 acres near Crow Road, 173.1 acres near Weiss Road, 37.7 acres near Fire Road and 93.3 acres near Hawley Creek. See ODF notifications 2019-771-02313, 2019-781-02316, 2019-781-02318, 2019-781-02401 and 2019-781-02409, call Tim Meehan at 541-726-3588 or Dan Menk at 541-935-2283 with questions.

Compiled by Gary Hale, Beyond Toxics, beyondtoxics.org