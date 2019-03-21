• In the March 4 edition of Editor and Publisher magazine, Eugene Weekly was recognized as an honorable mention in the newspaper industry journal’s list of “10 Newspapers That Do It Right 2019.” The magazine looks to honor innovative revenue strategies, impactful journalism and creative audience growth. EW was recognized for teaming up with the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication’s Catalyst Journalism Project to break news, hold people in power accountable and shine a light on possible pathways to make the community a better place. You can find the stories at EugeneWeekly.com tagged Catalyst Journalism Project.

• You’ve heard of the luck of the Irish, but what about the luck of the Emeralds? University of Oregon’s men’s basketball team must’ve had our minor league team’s mascot, Sluggo, say a prayer while they were in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship. On Saturday, March 16, UO beat University of Washington, 68-48. UO’s underdog tournament performance was similar to that of the Ems. The Ems made it to the playoffs despite having a losing record and went on to win the championship on a balk, leading to the team winning in extra innings. UO’s team has some slim Vegas odds in its future at the NCAA tournament, but, hey, when you see 150-1 odds, you send in some money.

• New Zealand’s mass shooting brought Eugeneans, and people all over the world, out to support their Muslim friends and neighbors after the tragedy. It also brought speculation that the anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric spewed in the U.S., particularly by the current president, may have contributed to the racist beliefs of the terrorist who killed 50 people. The shooter called Trump “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.” New Zealand immediately began to look at tightening gun laws and canceled its largest gun show. We should take note.

• Enjoying the sunshine? Go home, Oregon, you’re drunk. We just went from snow and ice to temps in the 70s in a matter of weeks. While we celebrate the warmth, let’s let the crazy weather remind us climate change is playing havoc with the planet. Adults have failed, so the kids have stepped up with lawsuits like that of Our Children’s Trust and the March 15 climate strike that organizers say had 1 million students protesting climate change. Perhaps this is yet another sign the measure to lower the voting age in Oregon to 16 is worth talking about.