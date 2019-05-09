“I am a native Springfield resident,” says Sally Mann, who currently teaches in and coordinates the Springfield School District’s Community Transition Program (CTP), offering work experience, classes and activities for young adults with mild to moderate disabilities. “Springfield High School is my alma mater.” Her education continued at the University of Oregon. She married Billy Mann after her sophomore year, completed a bachelor’s degree in family and community services in 1999, and a master’s in special education a year later. She taught special ed at Springfield High for five years, took five years off to raise four children, then returned to teaching. She moved from a high school classroom to the transition program in 2011. CTP serves 18- to 21-year-olds who have completed high school but remain eligible for special ed transition benefits. “I coordinate individual student services with other agencies and community partners,” she says. “I use the term ‘CTP reps’ with my students. They rise to the occasion and mature a lot in the two to three years they are here. They go out in small groups with a staff person. We’re grateful for the LTD bus system and the community access it provides.” Work experience opportunities include the Transition Garden Project and program’s food-licensed coffee cart at the Springfield City Hall, open 8 am to 1 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Other areas of CTP focus are independent living, post-secondary education and community inclusion. While Mondays through Thursdays are tightly scheduled, Fridays are reserved for special activities, such as hikes, bowling, movies, guest speakers and holiday events. On Friday, May 17, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, the public is invited to enjoy a free presentation of Transition’s Got Talent, the sixth annual CTP Talent Show at the Wildish Theater in downtown Springfield.