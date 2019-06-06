School’s out! That means fun, sun and — more than likely — that you need something for your elementary-aged kid to do while you’re at work. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art (JSMA) hosts weekly Summer Art Camps throughout the summer.

The program runs June 24 through Aug. 16. Each weeklong camp has a different art-related theme. Your camper can attend STEAM Ahead, where they’ll investigate the science behind their art (July 8 to 12), or Art of East Asia, where campers dive into the art and culture of the region (July 29 to Aug. 2). At JSMA Art Camp your kid can spend their summer drawing landscapes, constructing sculptures, touring the museum and learning about new cultures.

Camps are located at the JSMA on the University of Oregon campus. To see the full list of weekly camps, prices and to register, visit jsma.uoregon.edu/ArtCamp. JSMA is committed to making museum programs accessible to all; visit the website for financial support scholarships.