Fabulous Frenchie and a Side of Home Fries, Please

Studio One Cafe is a cozy café on 19th Avenue nestled between East 19th Street Café McMenamins and Agate Alley Bistro. Movie posters and black-and-white photos adorn the walls, but the new menus are rainbow colored. It’s where a Hollywood diner theme meets Eugene tie-dye.

But I don’t have to tell you that. This café has been a Eugene favorite for 25 years.

“We’ve got so many regulars that come in,” Studio One Manager Marilyn McElroy says. “What keeps people coming back is definitely the French toast and the fact we have a huge menu. You can get so many different things.”

Enlarge Eggs Benedict and home fries

Her personal favorites?

“I love our home fries. The Zorba the Greek is actually one of those things that if I ever wasn’t here, I would miss,” McElroy says.

The Zorba the Greek is an egg scramble with pesto in it.

Enough said.

Head Chef Mauricio Ceja has worked at Studio One for 15 years. “He makes so many of the sauces just from scratch,” McElroy says. That includes the blackberry compote, strawberry compote, almond custard and Romanov sauce that top the Fabulous Frenchie, Studio One’s fan-favorite French toast plate.

McElroy says Studio One is all about supporting other local businesses. Their tea menu comes from Tea Lady Teas & Everyone’s Cuppa. In fact, Studio One is the only place you can get Spencer’s Sunrise tea. Reality Kitchen supplies all of the bread, and all beer and cider come from Oregon breweries.

Enlarge True grit burger with sweet potato fries

So stop in for some breakfast favorites named after Hollywood movies. Choose from the Benedicts at Tiffany’s menu for all your eggs Benedict cravings. Or enjoy a Studio One Scramble like the “Swiss Family,” a fluffy egg scramble loaded with swiss cheese, mushrooms and green onions.

Other scrambles include the “Beverly Hillbilly” and the “Spanish Dancer.”

As McElroy says, “I mean, who doesn’t want to get down on breakfast?”

Studio One Cafe is open 7 am to 3 pm Monday through Thursday and 7 am to 4 pm Friday through Sunday at 1473 E. 19th Avenue. For more information, call 541-342-8596.