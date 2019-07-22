If Repubs Recalled Kate Brown, Oregon Would Still Have a Democrat for Governor

In the unlikely event that Republicans angry at Gov. Kate Brown for trying to stop climate change succeed in recalling her, Oregon will still have a Democrat as governor.

Many people have expected that Republican Secretary of State Bev Clarno would be the successor. That isn’t the case under Oregon law.

Republicans would have to collect 280,050 valid signatures from Oregon voters in 90 days to force a recall. If either of two efforts to collect signatures recalling Brown were successful, she will have five days to resign (doubtful) or to file a 200-word statement of justification, which would appear on any recall ballot, supporting her work in office. A recall election would be held within 35 days after that.

Under Oregon law, the person to succeed the governor should he or she leave office is normally the secretary of state. That’s how Brown originally became governor: After Gov. John Kitzhaber stepped down in 2015, Brown, who was then secretary of state, was appointed. She later won the office in a special election in 2016, and again in 2018. Her term expires in 2022.

After the death of Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson earlier this year, Brown appointed Clarno, also a Republican, to the office. They key word here is “appointed.” In Oregon, the person who becomes the next governor must have been elected.

This dates back to 1972, when Tom McCall was governor, and according to a news story in the Bend Bulletin, whenever he left the state, the Oregon Senate president became governor. The story says that when McCall went boating on the Snake River one summer, Senate President John Burns became temporary governor every time the boat drifted to the Idaho side. When the boat drifted back to Oregon, he was removed from office — a total of eight times on one trip. Measure 8, which passed overwhelmingly in 1972, got rid of the law that dictated Oregon needed a temporary governor when the actual governor crossed state lines. It also changed the current line of succession from Senate president to secretary of state, followed by treasurer, Senate president and speaker of the House.

The language in the measure specified that the person who become governor must have been “elected” to the position. Thus Democrat Tobias Read, the state treasurer, would became governor if Brown was recalled.

