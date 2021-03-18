The Handy Rice Knife

I knew nothing about this handy, inexpensive tool until I joined the volunteers at Hendricks Park Rhododendron Garden, where it is standard issue. It consists of a simple, saw-toothed blade (preferably stainless steel) attached to a bamboo, wood or plastic handle. You can buy one at Down to Earth for less than $10. The teeth are slanted sharply (pun!) towards the handle: simply draw the tool towards you to undercut small weeds or slice through the tough stems of perennials and big grasses. A rice knife makes short work of those soggy Siberian iris leaves you forgot to deal last fall.