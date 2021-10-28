Liza Burns created the mural after designing the new cultural license plate

Oregon Cultural Trust license plate mural premieres at Eugene Airport

Local artist Liza Burns created the intricate image illustrating the state's cultural diversity

At a media-only event on Oct. 28 at Eugene Airport, artist Liza Burns drew back the curtain on a mural-sized version of her design for the new Oregon Cultural Trust license plate, which celebrates the trust’s 20th anniversary. The mural will hang in the passenger terminal near Gate A; similar murals are being installed at the airports in Portland, Redmond and Medford.

The new plates went on sale Oct. 1 through Oregon DMV. The design weaves 127 Oregon cultural symbols into a brightly colored landscape of the state.

Dancers from Eugene Ballet were on hand at the unveiling to dance a scene from Cinderella, which runs at the Hult Center Nov. 5-7.

Eugene Ballet’s Danielle Tolmie dances as Cinderella at the airport.