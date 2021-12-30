Happy New Year! We thought surviving 2020 was hard — and then 2021 hit. Historic high temperatures this summer and now icy cold snow, and, of course, that freaking global pandemic is the gift that keeps on giving. But Eugene Weekly is still here, still local and vocal, and we’re glad you are still picking us up. Here’s to a healthy, happy 2022!

• The recent snowfall and the dropping temperatures have made us even more grateful for all of you who have dropped off warm socks, coats, tarps, tents and more at Eugene Weekly’s office for White Bird Clinic’s Drive to Stay Warm. Two pickup truck loads of cozy items have been delivered straight to the folks who need it, and more items are still coming in, thanks to you and the hard working people doing the good work at White Bird. Thank you.

Enlarge Leonardo DiCaprio in Dont Look Up. Courtesy Photo.

• What we watched over the holiday weekend: Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s latest film with a super cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The movie has been stirring up conversation. Anthony Lane’s Dec. 20 review in The New Yorker calls it “a farce about the end of the world,” and we agree with those who say it is a powerful piece about climate change. Our conclusion after seeing it was, “Do look up.” Speaking of movie-watching, check out Rick Levin’s review of Licorice Pizza in this issue.

• What we’re reading: The autobiography Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. This 2016 autobiography really does lift your spirits, and if you’re a fan of audiobooks, Noah’s narration of the book is excellent. The story of Noah’s fearless mother is amazing, explaining why he calls her every day from his high perch in American media. Reading it now is particularly apt after the Dec. 26 death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

• The clock is ticking toward midnight, Dec. 31, which is not only the end of the year but the deadline to make tax-deductible contributions for 2021. Even if you don’t itemize deductions, consider giving what you can to one of the many nonprofits that make life better for our community. For worthy recipients, check out EW’s Give Guide issue that ran Dec. 16, or just look at the letters to the editor in this issue.