Captain James T. Kirk does not make out with a gorgeous alien in the episode. Spock does not apply the Vulcan nerve pinch, and Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy does not utter the immortal words, “I’m a doctor, not a bricklayer.” Instead, the crew of the USS Enterprise — along with the Klingons — has to deal with the cute creatures called tribbles, who are ravenously hungry and born pregnant, and able to reproduce at warp speed. They’re taking over everything! Eugene Trek Theater Presents: The Trouble with Tribbles pays homage to this iconic and campy episode, concluding a two-weekend run Saturday and Sunday. Need more Star Trek? Trek Theater comes back with this production Aug. 6 at Irving Grange as part of a day-long fundraiser for the group: The 2nd Annual Trekkin in Eugene — A Day of Sci-Fi & Fantasy. It will include silent auction baskets, a costume contest, memorabilia as well as a Klingon language lesson, which we all could use. So, “Beam us up, Scottie!”

Eugene Trek Theater Presents: The Trouble with Tribbles 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, at the Amazon Community Center, 2700 Hilyard Street. Free. Trek Theater returns with The Trouble with Tribbles 3 pm Saturday, Aug. 6, at Irving Grange, 1011 Irvington Drive, a fundraiser for Trek Theater that runs from 9 am to 5 pm. Donations welcomed.