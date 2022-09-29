Folk, jazz, bluegrass and blues music will fill the air this weekend in Sisters — the tiny picturesque community not far from Bend in Deschutes County — for the Sisters Folk Festival. “We’re really excited about the weather,” says Erin Pihl, the communications coordinator for the festival, citing temperatures forecast for the high 70s. “And no smoke!” Seven venues will host 31 performances from around the country and the world Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Among the performers are The Milk Carton Kids, a folk duo from California that has gained national attention the past two years. Also, there’s Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, fronted by noted clarinetist Doreen Ketchans. “She doesn’t travel much, but she’s incredible,” Pilh says. “She’s a world-class musician and clarinetist.” Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Hass (a Scottish fiddle and cello duo) performs Saturday, then travels to Eugene for a performance Oct. 2 at The Shedd. The Nashville-based Lindsay Lou and the Colorado-based four-woman super group Big Richard also are on the lineup card. After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, Pihl notes that Sisters Folk Festival returned in 2021 in a scaled-down form, but it is now fully back.

The 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival starts at 6 pm Friday, Sept. 30, and runs through 4:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 2 at seven venues in Sisters. Friday and Saturday’s passes are sold out, but Sunday and three-day passes are still available. Ticket and lineup information is at SistersFolkFestival.org.