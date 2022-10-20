Endorsements at Glance

NATIONAL RACES

CONGRESS

Senate

Ron Wyden (D, I), incumbent

Jo Rae Perkins (R), Dan Pulju (Pacific Green), Chris Henry (Progressive)

U.S. Representative, 4th District

Val Hoyle (D, Working Families)

Alek Skarlatos (R), Mike Beilstein (Progressive, Pacific Green), Levi Leatherberry (I, Libertarian), Jim Howard (Constitution)

U.S. Representative, 5th District

Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D, I, WF)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R)

STATE RACES

Governor

Tina Kotek (D, WF)

Donice Noelle Smith (Constitution), Betsy Johnson (nonaffiliated), Christine Drazan (R)

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries (nonpartisan)

Christina Stephenson

Cheri Helt

LEGISLATURE

State Senate

4th District

Floyd Prozanski (D, R), incumbent, unopposed

6th District

Ashley Pelton (D, I)

Cedric R. Hayden (R)

7th District

James Manning Jr. (D, WF), incumbent

Raquel Ivie (R)

State House

7th District

John Lively, (D, I), incumbent

Alan Stout (R)

8th District

Paul Holvey (D), incumbent

Michael F. Moore (R)

9th District

Jerry Rust (D)

Boomer Wright (R), incumbent

12th District

Michelle Emmons (D, I)

Charlie Conrad (R)

13th District

Nancy Nathanson (D, I)

Timothy Sutherland (R)

14th District

Julie Fahey (D, WF), incumbent

Stan Stubblefield (R)

State Ballot Measures

• Measure 111, YES. State must ensure affordable health care access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.

• Measure 112, YES. Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.

• Measure 113, YES. Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.

• Measure 114 YES. Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.

Judge of the Circuit Court (nonpartisan)

2nd District, Position 11

Beatrice Grace, incumbent

Marty Wilde

LANE COUNTY

Lane County Commissioner, West Lane, Position 1 (nonpartisan)

Dawn Lesley, Ryan Ceniga

East Commissioner Position 5 (nonpartisan)

Heather Buch

• Lane County, Investment in county parks, water access, restoration of natural areas, YES.

Lane County Assessor (nonpartisan)

Mary Vuksich-Shafer

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Mayor

Sean VanGordon

• City of Springfield, Renews 5-Year Local Option Levy for Jail & Police Services, YES.

EUGENE

• City of Eugene, Bonds Funding Street Repair and Walking, Biking, Safety, Tree Projects, YES.

Eugene City Council candidates running unopposed in the general election:

Alan Zelenka, Ward 3

Jennifer Yeh, Ward 4

Greg Evans, Ward 6.

EWEB Board Member At-Large: Mindy Schlossberg

EWEB Wards 4 & 5: John H. Brown

OTHER LOCAL MEASURES

Measures prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses within the cities of Creswell, Cottage Grove, Junction City and Dunes City, and a measure for a temporary ban on psilocybin service centers and manufacturing products in Coburg. NO.