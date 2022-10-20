Endorsements at Glance

NATIONAL RACES
CONGRESS
Senate
Ron Wyden (D, I), incumbent
Jo Rae Perkins (R), Dan Pulju (Pacific Green), Chris Henry (Progressive)
U.S. Representative, 4th District
Val Hoyle (D, Working Families)
Alek Skarlatos (R), Mike Beilstein (Progressive, Pacific Green), Levi Leatherberry (I, Libertarian), Jim Howard (Constitution)
U.S. Representative, 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner (D, I, WF)
Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R)
STATE RACES
Governor
Tina Kotek (D, WF)
Donice Noelle Smith (Constitution), Betsy Johnson (nonaffiliated), Christine Drazan (R)
Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries (nonpartisan)
Christina Stephenson
Cheri Helt
LEGISLATURE
State Senate
4th District
Floyd Prozanski (D, R), incumbent, unopposed
6th District
Ashley Pelton (D, I)
Cedric R. Hayden (R)
7th District
James Manning Jr. (D, WF), incumbent
Raquel Ivie (R)
State House
7th District
John Lively, (D, I), incumbent
Alan Stout (R)
8th District
Paul Holvey (D), incumbent
Michael F. Moore (R)
9th District
Jerry Rust (D)
Boomer Wright (R), incumbent
12th District
Michelle Emmons (D, I)
Charlie Conrad (R)
13th District
Nancy Nathanson (D, I)
Timothy Sutherland (R)
14th District
Julie Fahey (D, WF), incumbent
Stan Stubblefield (R)
State Ballot Measures
• Measure 111, YES. State must ensure affordable health care access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.
• Measure 112, YES. Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
• Measure 113, YES. Legislators with 10 unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.
• Measure 114 YES. Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.
Judge of the Circuit Court (nonpartisan)
2nd District, Position 11
Beatrice Grace, incumbent
Marty Wilde
LANE COUNTY
Lane County Commissioner, West Lane, Position 1 (nonpartisan)
Dawn Lesley, Ryan Ceniga
East Commissioner Position 5 (nonpartisan)
Heather Buch
• Lane County, Investment in county parks, water access, restoration of natural areas, YES.
Lane County Assessor (nonpartisan)
Mary Vuksich-Shafer
SPRINGFIELD
Springfield Mayor
Sean VanGordon
• City of Springfield, Renews 5-Year Local Option Levy for Jail & Police Services, YES.
EUGENE
• City of Eugene, Bonds Funding Street Repair and Walking, Biking, Safety, Tree Projects, YES.
Eugene City Council candidates running unopposed in the general election:
Alan Zelenka, Ward 3
Jennifer Yeh, Ward 4
Greg Evans, Ward 6.
EWEB Board Member At-Large: Mindy Schlossberg
EWEB Wards 4 & 5: John H. Brown
OTHER LOCAL MEASURES
Measures prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses within the cities of Creswell, Cottage Grove, Junction City and Dunes City, and a measure for a temporary ban on psilocybin service centers and manufacturing products in Coburg. NO.